Man hospitalized after shooting in Clairton

A man is in a hospital after a shooting in Clairton.

Allegheny County Police were called to the intersection of 5th Street and Pine Alley at 8:10 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived they found a man who had been shot in the buttocks.

The man is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to call the Allegheny County Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

