Man hospitalized after shooting in Duquesne

A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Duquesne.

Allegheny County Dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 2700 block of Duquesne Place Drive at around 9:04 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived they found a man who had been shot in the face.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Anyone who leaves a tip can remain anonymous.

