Man hospitalized after shooting in East Arlington, woman in custody for questioning

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot early today at Brookwood Forest Apartments off Monument and the East Beltway.

Officers say a woman was taken into custody, but stopped short of saying if she has been arrested.

“She’s residing at the residence where he stays and like I said it’s still early in the investigation so we’ll talk to her, talk to him when he comes out of surgery, review the evidence, and we’ll go from there.”, said Sgt. Catir.

Officers responded around 3:20 am and found the man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He had been going door-to-door seeking medical help.

According to JSO, the man has non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking for witnesses and information to the non-emergency number (904) 630-0500, or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.











