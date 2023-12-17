Man hospitalized after shooting at Family Dollar in Washington

A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting at the Family Dollar in Washington on Sunday morning.

A Washington County 911 supervisor confirmed emergency crews responded to the store along Highland Avenue at 10:39 a.m.

The man was taken to a Pittsburgh-area hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

