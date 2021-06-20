Man hospitalized after shooting in Fineview

Jun. 20—A man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night after Pittsburgh police said he was shot in Fineview.

Officers responded to Belleau Drive in the Allegheny Dwellings housing development at 8:20 p.m. after a Shotspotter alert and 911 call. The man had gunshot wounds to the face and chest.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance, police said. Detectives are investigating and no arrests have been announced.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .