Man hospitalized after shooting at gas station in east Orange County

Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they were called for a shooting that happened around 9 a.m. at a Circle K gas station on East Colonial Drive and Cupid Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

Read: Deputies release minute-by-minute timeline of shootings that killed woman, reporter & girl

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials said the victim is stable.

Read: Tattooed arm of missing man found inside shark caught by fishermen

Deputies did not release any information about who the gunman is or what led up to the shooting.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Watch: Flagler County teen accused of attacking school employee to be charged as adult, deputies say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.