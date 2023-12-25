Man hospitalized after shooting in Homewood

A man is in a hospital after a shooting in Homewood.

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to the 800 block of North Lang Avenue after being notified of four shots in the area.

As they were headed that way dispatchers told them the victim was on the 7000 block of Frankstown Avenue. Officers found a 44-year-old man there.

The man had been shot in the chest multiple times but was able to talk to officers and was alert.

Police say they processed evidence at North Lang Avenue.

The man is currently listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

