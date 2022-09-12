Man hospitalized after shooting in Mount Oliver

A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Mount Oliver.

According to Allegheny County 911, units were dispatched to the 400 block of Cathedral Avenue around 1:51 p.m.

Emergency crews found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

The suspect fled towards an unknown direction, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Prince Harry releases first statement since grandmother’s death Florida cruise line offers free trips to military, educators and first responders 2 people shot in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood VIDEO: Crews battle overnight fire at Tall Cedars Restaurant in Donegal DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts