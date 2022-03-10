Man hospitalized after shooting on N. Main St. in Marion

Marion Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Marion Police Department, the shooting was reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Main Street. After arriving on the scene, officers found a 27-year-old male subject who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds during an altercation with an armed assailant. The victim was discovered in a parking lot where the incident allegedly occurred.

A Marion Police Department spokesperson said medics from the Marion Fire Department transported the wounded man to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital for treatment. He was then transported to a hospital in the Columbus area for further treatment.

No arrests have been made yet. The MPD spokesperson said "investigators continue to work this case and the investigation is ongoing. MPD will release additional details when available."

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are asked to call the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling 740-375-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion Police Department investigating shooting on North Main Street