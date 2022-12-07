Man hospitalized after shooting in North Versailles

A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in North Versailles on Tuesday.

According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue at 4:34 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen. The victim was taken to a hospital and is said to be in critical but stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

