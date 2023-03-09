Man hospitalized after shooting in North Versailles

A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot in North Versailles on Wednesday.

According to Allegheny County police, North Versailles dispatchers were notified of a shooting in the 800 block of Westbury Road at 5:55 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the victim, who had been shot in the arms and legs.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Allegheny County police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

State trooper hit, several people charged after large fight at Rivers Casino 2 men shot, killed inside Uniontown bar identified No signs of foul play: Authorities give update on businessman found dead rolled in carpet VIDEO: Allegheny County Council takes step in potentially reopening Shuman Juvenile Detention Center DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts