Man hospitalized after shooting in Olathe Wednesday night

OLATHE, Kan. —The Olathe Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday night.

Around 8:20 p.m. police were called to the area of 127th Street and Mur-Len Road for a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his leg. Emergency crews took the man to an area hospital in stable condition.

OPD has not provided any additional details about a potential suspect, or what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has more information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913- 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

