Man hospitalized after shooting over the weekend in northern Beaufort Co., police say

Sofia Sanchez
·1 min read
In this article:
Police are investigating a shooting after a man went to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound “in the lower extremities” over the weekend in northern Beaufort County, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Deputies responded to Beaufort Memorial Hospital just before 7 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call about a gunshot victim, according to a police report. When they arrived, they spoke with a man who said he had been shot in Sheldon, an unincorporated community in northern Beaufort County, the report said. The man was shot once in the “lower extremities” following an argument outdoors, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Maj. Bob Bromage.

As of Tuesday, the exact location and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, Bromage said. The man was treated and later released from the hospital, Bromage said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting may call Sgt. David Tafoya at (843) 255-3430.

