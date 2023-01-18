Man hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills

A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of East Hills Drive for an 11 round ShotSpotter alert just after 8 p.m.

First responders found one male victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

No other victims were located.

One vehicle was damaged by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

