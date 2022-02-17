Man hospitalized after shooting reported near Dayton restaurant

Feb. 17—A man was driven to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton.

Several 911 callers reported shots fired shortly after 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, according to records from the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

A woman who called 911 said she was at Dragon City Restaurant and an unknown person was firing a gun, according to dispatch records.

"Somebody is running through shooting," she said. "I'm not sure who it was."

The caller reportedly saw a male in a gray jacket go behind the restaurant. She didn't know who or what the person was shooting at, but said two bullets almost hit her car, according to the 911 call.

A man was taken by a personal vehicle to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

According to scanner traffic, as many as six rounds were fired by a man in a white vehicle.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.