Man hospitalized after shooting in Salt Lake City’s Liberty Wells neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities are searching for suspects after a shooting Friday night in Salt Lake City’s Liberty Wells neighborhood left a 40-year-old man hurt.



The Salt Lake City Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:38 p.m. near 180 Kensington Avenue, not far from the Salt Lake Community College South City campus.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. Emergency crews brought the man to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Investigators determined multiple shots were fired at the scene, police said. At least one of the bullets hit a nearby house, although no one inside was hurt.



Witnesses told police they saw the suspect, or suspects, leaving the area in car going westbound on Kensington. No description of the vehicle was available, police said.



While no arrests have been made, police said there doesn’t seem to be any imminent danger to the public.



Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 801-799-3000 and reference case 24-9955.

