Man hospitalized after shooting in South Memphis, officials say

A man is in the hospital after being shot overnight in South Memphis.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Edsel Avenue.

Memphis Fire confirmed a call about the shooting came in at 1:40 a.m.

The 31-year-old man was taken to Regional One.

No information was released on his condition.

No suspect information was released.

Check back for updates.

