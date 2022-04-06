Man hospitalized after shooting in South Memphis, officials say
A man is in the hospital after being shot overnight in South Memphis.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of Edsel Avenue.
Memphis Fire confirmed a call about the shooting came in at 1:40 a.m.
The 31-year-old man was taken to Regional One.
No information was released on his condition.
No suspect information was released.
Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
‘All hell broke loose’: Woman opens up after ex-boyfriend allegedly tried to kill her
Nikes stolen from train land three burglars behind bars, police say