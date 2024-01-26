Man hospitalized after shooting in Tulare, police say
Tulare police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured one man on Thursday.
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert weighs in on the company's 2024 outlook.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
The Federal Trade Commission is launching an inquiry into massive investments made by Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, the agency announced on Thursday.
The nation's largest and most profitable bank is handing new responsibilities to some of its top executives as it gets closer to a time when it is no longer led by Jamie Dimon.
Japan's SLIM spacecraft landed on the moon upside down.
Cruise, the GM self-driving subsidiary, said Thursday that federal prosecutors and securities regulators have opened investigations into the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The probes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which were revealed as part of an internal report conducted by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and released Thursday, join numerous other investigations at nearly every level of government, including the California Department of Motor Vehicles, the California Public Utilities Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The October 2 incident — and the decisions by Cruise leadership in the days following — has put the company's future at risk, forcing GM to slash costs and take greater control of the troubled company.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in the Grand Slam semifinal.
This cult classic is also a fave of the non-Hollywood set, and it comes in four refreshing formulas.
The Wizards are making a change.
The Pokémon Company said Thursday it has not granted any permission to "another company," referring to viral new game Palworld-developer Pocketpair, to use Pokémon intellectual property or assets and "intends to investigate and take appropriate measures" against the fast-growing survival game operator. The statement is Pokémon Company's first acknowledgement of Palworld's fast-growing survival title, which has sold over 8 million copies in fewer than six days, exceeding the performance of even the most popular AAA titles. Whether driven by genuine interest or a desire to punish Nintendo, the primary distributor of Pokémon games, for stagnation, gamers have flocked to Palworld for its fresh take.
Amazon today announced that it is end-of-lifing Request for Assistance (RFA), a controversial tool that allowed police and fire departments to request doorbell video through Ring’s Neighbors app. The feature has been a major concern for privacy advocates for a number of years. In 2021, Amazon made police requests public as part of its biannual transparency report.
"Listeners and viewers are more primed than ever for nostalgic content."
Krafton has more in store for its battle royale shooting game PUBG, its biggest mobile title, according to Goldman Sachs. The South Korean firm is plotting "incremental updates" to its strategy to sustain and expand PUBG, Goldman Sachs said in a note Wednesday and seen by TechCrunch. A major graphics upgrade is also in the works, Goldman Sachs said, adding that Krafton plans to use Unreal Engine 5 for a PUBG 2.0 revamp.
Deeploi, an "IT-as-a-service" startup for SMEs, has raised $6.5 million in a seed round of funding led by European VC Atomico. Indeed, Deeploi connects key IT tools and makes it easy to automate workflows around staff on- or off-boarding, device management, compliance, and cybersecurity. Deeploi co-founder and CEO Julian Lübke considers its main competition to be legacy managed service providers (MSPs) such as Bechtle, Cancom, or Computacenter, which he says are fine for larger enterprises but don't really cater to the "needs, budgets and resources of SMEs."
Bilt Rewards, whose platform aims to allow consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend, has raised $200 million at a $3.1 billion valuation, the company announced today. General Catalyst led the financing, which more than doubles the New York-based company’s valuation compared to its $150 million October 2022 raise. Eldridge and existing backers Left Lane Capital, Camber Creek and Prosus Ventures also contributed to the round.
With the packaging market being valued at as much as €1 trillion globally it’s become a ripe field for startups to engage this market with digital products that can bring efficiency to a highly traditional industry. This is perhaps why Packmatic, a Berlin-based digital packaging marketplace, has raised a €15 million Series A round led by EQT Ventures. Packmatic plans to use the capital to push further into European markets.
The former president scored another win in his bid for the GOP nomination, but Haley vowed to stay in the race.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.