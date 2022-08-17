One man is hospitalized following a shooting in Ithaca early Wednesday morning.

In a statement issued by the Ithaca Police Department, police responded to Chuck’s Gas Station in the 500 block W. State St. at around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, IPD found the man, who was treated on the scene and then transported to a regional trauma center.

The victim is in stable condition, according to IPD.

IPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting to place in the 300 block of West Seneca Street, close to the intersection of West Seneca and North Plain Street. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and stated that no further details are being released at this time.

IPD requests that anyone contact them if they have information or video that could help the investigation.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245Police Administration: 607-272-9973Police Tipline: 607-330-0000Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Public safety: Enfield burglary suspects had long guns; homeowner alerted by home camera app

For subscribers:In the Town of Danby, residents are at odds over a proposed noise law

Public safety: Man flees burglary, jumps on moving tractor trailer

Follow Kate Collins on Twitter: @kcollins213. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Man hospitalized after shooting on West Seneca Street in ithaca NY