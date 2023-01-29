Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilkinsburg

One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the Get-Go on Penn Avenue at around 3:43 p.m.

Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Authorities believe the shooting originally happened at the 900 block of Penn Ave. and say the victim drove himself to the Get-Go.

The man is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

