Man hospitalized after he was shot in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood

Nov. 6—A man was hospitalized for injuries sustained in a shooting late Friday night in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood.

Police said they found a man who had been shot at the intersection of Industry Street and Allen Street at 11 p.m. The unidentified victim was shot in the shoulder and face. He was transported to a local hospital where he was in critical but stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.