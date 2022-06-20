Man hospitalized after shots fired in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood, police say

A man in his 40′s is recovering from a gunshot wound after he was shot near the intersection of Faulkner Drive and Faulkner Circle Monday morning, police say.

The man drove himself to the hospital after the shooting and he is in non-life-threatening condition, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Upon further investigation, JSO determined that all parties involved in the incident knew each other and a dispute may have led to the shooting. The incident happened inside and outside of a residence, police say.

The exact circumstances are still unknown and JSO’s violent crimes unit is currently investigating.

Police have determined there is no threat to the residents.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.