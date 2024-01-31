Man hospitalized after spraying gasoline at Dallas Borough gas station

DALLAS BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday night, crews were called to a gas station after a man was reported to have sprayed gasoline.

According to officials, they were called to the 100 block of Memorial Highway for a reported incident at the Sunoco Gas Station just before 8:00 p.m.

Patrolman Corey Sidorek of the Dallas Borough Police Department confirmed with 28/22 News crews were called for a reported man walking in the roadway.

Upon arrival, Kingston Township Police Officers found a man matching the description, was seen near the gas pumps, and spraying gas, according to Patrolman Sidorek.

Officials say no injuries were reported, however, the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

The incident is currently under investigation by officials.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

