Man hospitalized after Springfield shooting

A man was shot in Springfield Wednesday overnight.

Springfield Police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street at around 1:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, the city’s dispatch told News Center 7.

A man was shot and subsequently transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment, dispatch said.

The man was reportedly shot in the leg, according to traffic on emergency scanners.

His condition is currently unknown.

Springfield Police led the investigation into the shooting. News Center 7 reached out for more information.

We will update this story as we learn more.