Man hospitalized with stab wounds in Des Moines on Monday, police say

A man was hospitalized on Monday after getting stabbed, Des Moines police said.

Law enforcement and rescue personnel investigated a stabbing around 11th Street and Forest Avenue in Des Moines around 5:38 a.m. A 38-year-old man with multiple stab wounds on his upper body was taken to a hospital, and he remains in critical condition, according to a Des Moines Police Department news release.

The 911 caller saw a shirtless man around 25 years old near the scene. Police do not know if that person is a suspect or a witness.

The incident remains under investigation. Anybody with information about the incident can call detectives at 515-283-4078.

Further information was not immediately available.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man hospitalized with stab wounds on Monday, Des Moines police say