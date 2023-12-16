Man hospitalized after stabbing in Fulton

Dec. 16—FULTON, Illinois — A domestic conflict escalated into a stabbing Friday night in Fulton.

According to a news release from Fulton Police Chief Nicholas Neblung:

At 7:03 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of 20th Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance. While en route to the scene, the responding Fulton officer was advised by Whiteside County Dispatch that one subject had suffered a stab wound, and the suspect had fled in an unknown direction.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man inside the residence with a stab wound to the chest. Officers rendered emergency medical aid to control the bleeding until Fulton Fire and EMS arrived. The man was transported to MercyOne Hospital, in Clinton Iowa, and was in stable condition as of early this morning.

Officers from the Fulton Police Department processed the crime scene and interviewed multiple people. After gathering information and evidence, the perpetrator was identified as a 21-year-old Fulton man. Authorities located him a short time later at another residence in Fulton and he was transported by Fulton EMS to Morrison Community Hospital, Morrison, Illinois, for injuries sustained during the reported altercation. He individual was later released with minor injuries.

Preliminary information obtained during the investigation indicates the stabbing occurred in self-defense based on multiple witness statements. The 21-year-old was released after an interview with officers, and this case remains under investigation.

Names of those involved are not being released at this time until further follow-up and interviews with all potential victims can be completed. No threat to the public exists at this time.

Fulton Police were assisted by Fulton Fire and EMS, Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, Morrison Police Department, Clinton Police Department, and Illinois Department of Child and Family Services.