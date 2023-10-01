Woman arrested after man is stabbed in Munhall

A woman was taken into custody after a man was stabbed in Munhall.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 3800 block of Shady Avenue at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When crews arrived they found a 32-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest. The man was taken to a hospital and was released later in the day.

At around 11:20 p.m. Allegheny County Police announced they arrested Ashley Smith, 33, in relation to the stabbing.

Smith is charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and criminal mischief.

Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

