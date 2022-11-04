Man hospitalized after stabbing on York Street in Hartford

A man was hospitalized after a stabbing on York Street in Hartford on Thursday night, according to police.

The Hartford Police Department responded to York Street for a stabbing after 8 p.m. Thursday. Responders found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition police said.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

