Man hospitalized after standoff with police in West Brunswick Twp.; reason unknown

Dec. 3—ORWIGSBURG — A man was taken to a trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries Friday after an hours-long standoff with police that began Thursday afternoon in West Brunswick Twp.

According to court documents, John Daniel Kramer, 61, who lives at 430 Rauschs Road, was taken to a hospital after police apprehended him early Friday morning.

State police Trooper Justin Bedford reported that around 2 p.m., police received a report of Kramer threatening Tyler Atling with a firearm inside the home. That altercation resulted from an incident earlier in the week involving Kramer and Atling's teenage daughter.

Police identified Atling as a family member but did not say how he was related to Kramer, who went on to barricade himself in the house.

Over the next few hours, state police deployed a Special Emergency Response Team and attempted to contact Kramer, who at one point fired on them. He was eventually apprehended and taken to a trauma center in Northampton County.

Although it wasn't reported how Kramer was injured, police did not discharge any weapons during the incident.

In connection with the standoff, Kramer was charged with one count of attempted criminal homicide; four felony counts of aggravated assault; eight misdemeanor counts each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and possessing instruments of crime; and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. The charges were filed with Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina, Orwigsburg.

Bedford also charged Kramer for the earlier incident. In that complaint, Bedford charged Kramer with one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest. Those charges were filed by Bedford with on-call Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarantelli, Frackville.

At the scene, police spoke to Atling, who reported that, two days prior, there was an incident between his 17-year-old daughter and Kramer in the kitchen of the home.

As the teen was doing homework, Atling said, he heard her say "no" a couple times and was later told by the girl that Kramer touched her inappropriately.

Bedford said Atling reported that when he confronted Kramer, he apologized. He also said his daughter later told him Kramer did not touch her inappropriately, but that he accidentally brushed against her while tickling her.

On Thursday, Bedford said, Atling reported telling Kramer that Schuylkill County Children & Youth Services workers were coming to the home to speak with him, at which time Kramer grabbed a handgun from a table and pointed it at him.

Atling recalled Kramer telling him, "How about I put a (expletive) bullet in your head?" Atling said he was no more that six feet away from Kramer and was able to run out of the room.

Arriving at the scene, Bedford said, attempts to contact Kramer inside the home were unsuccessful. As police continued to try and communicate with him, the SERT unit was requested.

Around 5:45 p.m., an arrest warrant was issued for Kramer on the charges filed with Tarantelli.

At the scene, Bedford said, police made about 20 attempts to call Kramer's cellphone. All of the calls were unsuccessful and voice messages were left for him.

Then, SERT members approached the home, Kramer fired several bullets at team members from inside the home.

Bedford said that the bullets also struck an armored response vehicle operated by a SERT member with members also on each side and one on the back.

Kramer was eventually taken into custody during the early morning hours of Friday and taken to a trauma center in Northampton County.

State police did not provide information as to why Kramer was taken to a hospital and what injuries, if any, he suffered as a result of the standoff and also about the shots he fired at the SERT members.