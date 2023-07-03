Man hospitalized after Statesville shooting, investigators say

A man was shot Monday afternoon in north Statesville, investigators said.

It happened around 4 p.m. on North Tradd Street off of Brevard Street. The area isn’t far from the sheriff’s office and the courthouse.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said there was a car seen leaving the scene, but they don’t yet have a good description of that vehicle.

Witnesses told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty they heard only a single shot fired. They said the man who was shot was found at the end of a driveway leading to North Tradd Street.

There’s no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

