Man hospitalized after Statesville shooting, investigators say
A man was shot Monday afternoon in north Statesville, investigators said.
It happened around 4 p.m. on North Tradd Street off of Brevard Street. The area isn’t far from the sheriff’s office and the courthouse.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said there was a car seen leaving the scene, but they don’t yet have a good description of that vehicle.
Witnesses told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty they heard only a single shot fired. They said the man who was shot was found at the end of a driveway leading to North Tradd Street.
There’s no word yet on what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
