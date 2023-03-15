Man hospitalized after Vinings apartment shooting

Mar. 15—Police are investigating a shooting at a Vinings apartment that sent an Atlanta man to the hospital, the Cobb County Police Department said.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to Lake Ferry Lane, located in the District at Vinings apartment complex, to a report of a shooting. There, they found Nicholas Jones, 42, with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said.

Investigators believe Jones and his girlfriend were in an argument which attracted the attention of neighbors. Another man came to the apartment and started arguing with Jones, and ultimately ended up shooting him, police said.

The male suspect, whose name was not released, fled the scene in a vehicle, according to police. Jones was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact the Cobb police Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.