Man hospitalized after Wasatch Co. snowmobile accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was hospitalized after a snowmobile accident in Heber Friday, according to Wasatch County Search & Rescue (WCSAR).

Shortly after 1:10 pm. on Feb. 3, search and rescue crews were training in the Strawberry Valley area of Heber when they were notified of a snowmobile accident in the Clyde Creek area.

Rescue teams responded to the scene, which was about one mile away. Responding personnel also included an ER doctor from Summit County Search & Rescue (SCSAR) that was taking part in the training, officials said.

Upon responding to the scene, crews from WCSAR, SCSAR, and Wasatch Fire found a 61-year-old man involved in a single snowmobile accident.

His injuries reportedly required transportation to the hospital, and he was evacuated to the Clyde Creek trailhead to an ambulance.

Details on the condition of the man have not been released at this time.

No further information is currently available.

