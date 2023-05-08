Man hosts car show in honor of fallen police officer Sean Sluganski

A local man hosted a car show in honor of fallen police officer Sean Sluganski.

The show was held at Mosites Motorsports in North Versailles on Sunday.

Money raised during the event will be given to Slugaksnki’s family.

Sluganski was shot and killed in the line of duty in McKeesport in February.

Drivers of trucks and cars were asked to display thin blue line flags to honor all fallen officers.

Zach Jones, the event organizer, has close ties with emergency responders which inspired him to host the show.

“My mom being a police officer, me being in the fire department, I wanted to do a memorial show to live on his legacy,” said Jones. “To his family, his friends, the blue line family.”

