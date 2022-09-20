Man with huge knife at fast-food restaurant taken into custody

Tense moments at a fast-food restaurant in southeast Shelby County led to the arrest of a man who was seen with a large knife surrounded by deputies.

It unfolded at about 6:15 Tuesday night at a Zaxby’s on Hacks Cross Road just north of Highway 385.

Video obtained by FOX13 shows Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies, with guns drawn, surrounding the man with a knife in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Deputies were heard screaming at him to drop the weapon. The man was taken into custody.

It still is unclear what led up to the incident or what charges the man may face.

FOX13 will update this developing story.

