A man hurled a beer at a comedian who poked fun at his pro-Trump heckler wife. Now the club owner says he's pressing charges.

Ariel Elias. Courtesy of Ariel Elias

A comedian performing at a New Jersey club had a beer can chucked at her head over the weekend.

The person tossed the beer after his apparent Trump-supporting wife heckled the comedian.

The owner of the comedy club told Insider that he plans to press charges against the man.

A comedian performing at a New Jersey club had a beer can chucked at her head over the weekend by the husband of an apparent Donald Trump supporter who heckled the comic while she was on stage.

Now, the owner of Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach plans to press charges against the beer-thrower involved in the now-viral incident, Insider has learned.

Comedian Ariel Elias was on stage at the New Jersey club doing her set on Saturday night when she wound up in a politically-charged back-and-forth with a patron, video shows.

"Did you vote for Donald Trump," a woman in the crowd could be heard asking Elias, prompting the comedian to respond, "Why would you ask me that in here knowing I am the only Jew in this room? Are you trying to get me killed?"

The patron continued, "So you voted for Biden."

Elias confirmed she did vote for President Joe Biden and asked the heckler why it mattered.

"I could just tell by your jokes you voted for Biden," the heckler said.

Elias shot back, "I could tell by the fact that you're still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump," to the sounds of applause.

Moments later, a beer can was hurled onto the stage, nearly hitting Elias as she was in the middle of her skit before it smacked into the brick wall behind her.

Gasps of shock could then be heard from the audience.

"Are you fucking kidding me? I am never coming out with this group of people ever again," a man could be heard saying during the commotion.

Elias responded to the shocking incident by chugging what was left of the can of beer that was thrown at her as the crowd cheered for her.

"My first thought was, 'that was such a hard throw,'" Elias told Insider on Monday. "My next thought was, 'how do I come back from this? I still have five minutes left of my set.'"

Elias said at that moment she "never needed a drink more in my life."

"When I bent down to pick up the can, I realized there was still some left in there, I think my only move here is to down it," she said.

Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club owner Dino Ibelli told Insider that the ordeal happened within three seconds and noted that Elias "didn't even see the can coming."

Ibelli identified the beer-thrower as a local resident who is the husband of the woman who initially heckled Elias.

The man threw the beer can while he was seated as his wife was leaving the comedy club, Ibelli said, explaining that the man then quickly ran out of the joint.

Ibelli said that he has filed a police report with the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department and turned over surveillance footage. He said he plans to press charges.

The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Insider.

Meanwhile, Ibelli hailed Elias for her beer-chugging response to the incident.

"She was a pro about it to pick up the can and start drinking from it," said Ibelli. "Her doing that, oh my God, amazing, a pro."

Elias told Insider that she wants "everyone to remember we all have more in common than we realize."

"Also please don't throw things at me," she said.

