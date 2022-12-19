Man hurled from vehicle in crash as accused carjackers flee cops, California police say

A man ejected from a vehicle hit by accused carjackers fleeing the police suffered serious injuries on Interstate 680, California officials reported.

Three people stole a woman’s vehicle in a store parking lot in Fremont at 5:08 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, city police said in a news release.

Police later spotted the stolen vehicle on community cameras and gave chase, the release said.

The accused carjackers pulled onto I-680, where they crashed into an unrelated vehicle in Milpitas, police said. A man thrown from the other vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Three people in the stolen vehicle were arrested, the release said. Police did not release their names.

Fremont is a city of 230,000 people about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Man kicks 79-year-old woman in stomach, then strolls off bus, California video shows

Crash into frozen river in morning fog kills 17-year-old driver, Utah sheriff says

Two missing after ATV falls through ice on rescue mission, Wyoming officials say