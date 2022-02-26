Man hurls anti-LGBT slurs at teen in Midtown train station

A hate-filled suspect is being sought for an anti-gay and anti-transgender tirade aimed at a teenage straphanger in a Midtown train station, cops said Saturday.

The 17-year-old victim was on the southbound E and F train platform at the Lexington Ave./53rd St. station about 7:50 a.m. Feb. 18 when the unhinged man stormed up and started screaming.

“You fa---t a— motherf-----!” the man screamed, cops were told. The suspect also called the victim a “tra--- b----!” cops said.

The suspect, who was wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt and a brown vest, walked off after the unhinged rant. The victim was not physically harmed but was left rattled, cops said.

Cops on Saturday released surveillance images of the man in the hope someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.