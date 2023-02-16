Man hurls anti-Semitic slur at bicyclist and punches him off bike in Broward, deputies say

A “vicious anti-Semitic” incident in Dania Beach has Broward County deputies asking for the public’s help in finding a culprit wanted for assaulting a bicyclist.

During the late afternoon of Feb. 7, surveillance video captured a man wearing a yellow beanie, an open black and white plaid button-down shirt with a blue shirt underneath and black pants punching another man in the face as he rode a bicycle past him.

The bicyclist tumbled to the ground, but was able to get up as the suspect threateningly approached him, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said. A fight didn’t break out, since the suspect walked away, but the bicyclist was hospitalized sustaining multiple injuries.

The victim told detectives he was riding his bicycle and talking on the phone in Hebrew when the suspect hurled an anti-Semitic slur at him before the punch.

Video also showed the attacker later getting into an argument with several workers who accused him of assaulting the bicyclist, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to call BSO Violent Crimes Det. Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-321-4200 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **8477.