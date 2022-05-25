Man hurls rock at driver he said took too long in Burger King drive-thru, OK cops say

A man in the Burger King drive-thru became impatient when the woman in front of him paused to check her order before driving away, according to Oklahoma news reports.

“(He) began yelling to go and move,” Edmond police spokesperson Emily Ward told KFOR. “She hollered back, ‘I’m looking at my food and then I’ll go.’ But before that could even take place, he went around her up over the median and left.”

The woman eventually drove away from the fast food restaurant, KOCO reported, but she noticed the man began following her Sunday, May 22.

When they reached a traffic light, Ward said the man started cursing and yelling at the woman and her children, according to KOKH.

At some point as they continued driving on, the woman turned her car around and saw the man blocking two lanes of traffic with his silver Toyota FJ Cruiser, KFOR reported.

“As she was slowly going around him, she had planned to take a photo,” Ward told the TV station.

The man then threw a rock through her windshield, KOCO reported.

Glass shattered, KOKH reported, hitting both the woman and the kids with her. Nobody was injured.

Following the “road rage incident,” the Edmond Police Department shared photos of the man in his SUV asking for the public’s help in identifying him. One photo showed the man reaching out the driver’s window with a rock in hand.

He was identified on May 24 “after numerous tips,” police said.

Authorities could file charges against the driver, KFOR reported.

This “just got way out of hand over something as small as waiting a few moments in a drive-thru,” Ward told KOKH.

Edmond is about 15 miles north of downtown Oklahoma City.

