Man hurt in accidental shooting at Southern Heritage Classic, MPD says

A man was hurt after an accidental shooting at the Southern Heritage Classic Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at Early Maxwell Boulevard, at the Southern Heritage Classic.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Police also said that the incident appeared to be accidental and self-inflicted.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

