Man hurt in accidental shooting at Southern Heritage Classic, MPD says
A man was hurt after an accidental shooting at the Southern Heritage Classic Saturday evening.
At approximately 5:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at Early Maxwell Boulevard, at the Southern Heritage Classic.
When officers arrived, they found a man shot.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
Police also said that the incident appeared to be accidental and self-inflicted.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
