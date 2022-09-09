Man hurt, another arrested in Capitol Hill stabbing

Police arrested a man in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood after another man was stabbed on Thursday night.

At about 10:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Bellevue Avenue for reports of a stabbing. Arriving officers found a 42-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and began first aid.

Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over the victim’s care. He was stable when he was eventually taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses told officers the victim got into a physical fight with a man and woman, and the man stabbed the victim. The couple was reported to have fled into a nearby apartment building and refused to come out.

Police surrounded the unit. As officers prepared to serve a warrant at the apartment, the man came out and surrendered to officers.

Officers checked the unit but the woman was not inside.

Police booked the man into the King County Jail on assault.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP