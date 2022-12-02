Man hurt in Apopka shooting, deputies say

A shooting in a neighborhood near Apopka sent a man to the hospital Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to Grimke Avenue near Clarcona Road shortly before 2 p.m.

Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to Grimke Avenue in Apopka Thursday after a man was shot.

READ: 5 hurt after massive fire breaks out at warehouse storing fireworks in Orange County, fighters say

At the scene, they determined that the victim, in his 20s, sought help at a local emergency room after being shot.

OCSO did not say how serious his injuries were.

It’s also unclear what led up to the violence and whether detectives have identified possible suspects in the case.

READ: Orlando boy, 14, accused of fatally shooting boy, 15, in January

Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to Grimke Avenue in Apopka Thursday after a man was shot.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

READ: David Robinson, ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ star, dead at 50

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.