Man hurt after being shot twice in Dayton, officers investigating

A man is hurt after being shot in Dayton early Monday morning.

Dayton Police Officers and medics were dispatched around 3:09 a.m. to the 900 block of Harvard Boulevard on initial reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers also told News Center 7 that the victim said to officers he was shot twice at the intersection of Cambridge and Salem Avenues.

Officers reportedly applied a tourniquet to one of the gunshot wounds.

We are working to learn the victim’s condition and what led to the shooting.

