Man hurt after Cordova shooting, police say

A man is severely hurt after a shooting in Cordova.

At approximately 1:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Steeplebrook Drive.

At 1:45 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 2016 Steeplebrook Drive. A male victim was transported critical to Baptist East. The suspect is known by the victim. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/JsTsn58VnK — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 26, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Baptist East in critical condition.

The suspect is known by the victim, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

