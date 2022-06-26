Man hurt after Cordova shooting, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man is severely hurt after a shooting in Cordova.

At approximately 1:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Steeplebrook Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Baptist East in critical condition.

The suspect is known by the victim, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:


Recommended Stories