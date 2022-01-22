Man hurt in drive-by shooting

Jan. 21—HIGH POINT — A man was injured when a hail of gunfire was shot at a house in eastern High Point late Wednesday, police said.

The man, whose name was released, was in stable condition Thursday at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, the High Point Police Department said.

The shooting in the 700 block of Gordon Street was reported about 10:20 p.m. The man was inside the house and had a gunshot wound to his left thigh, police said.

Officers found a total of 70 pistol and rifle shell casings in the street in front of the house, police said.

The gunshots damaged a storm door, a screen door, an exterior and interior wall and a window, a police report said.

Police said no other information would be released because of the ongoing investigation.