Man hurt in early Monday morning shooting in West Seattle

A man was shot in West Seattle Monday morning, but didn’t report it to police until nearly eight hours after the incident, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just after midnight on Monday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5900 block of Delridge Way Southwest.

A 911 caller reported seeing the shooter chasing another man before firing at him. The shooter and other people then fled the scene in a pickup truck.

When police arrived, they found no evidence of a shooting and no victims.

At 8:11 a.m., the victim called 911 from the same location and requested medical attention.

Officers responded with the Seattle Fire Department and spoke with the man, who had been shot in the buttock.

The man told officers he had been shot after an altercation with three people. He said all three pulled out handguns and he was shot as he ran away.

The 38-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.