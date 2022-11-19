Man hurt in East Memphis shooting, MPD says

A man was hurt in a shooting late Friday night.

At approximately 11 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Hemingway Avenue, off Tant Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4134 Hemingway Ave. One male shooting victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition. No suspect info was given.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Police also said that no suspect information is available at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 with tips.

