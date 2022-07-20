Man hurt in East Memphis shooting, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
A man was hurt in East Memphis from an overnight shooting.

At approximately 12:20 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Oak Ridge Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

