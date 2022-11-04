Man hurt in East Memphis shooting, police say
A man was hurt following a shooting Friday afternoon.
At approximately 1:20 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Cherrydale Road, off Rhodes Avenue.
At 1:18 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4222 Cherrydale Avenue. A male victim was transported to ROH critical. A female is detained. This is ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/WxbWtOslXS
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 4, 2022
When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
Police also said that a woman was detained at the scene.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
