Man hurt in East Memphis shooting, police say

A man was hurt following a shooting Friday afternoon.

At approximately 1:20 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Cherrydale Road, off Rhodes Avenue.

At 1:18 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4222 Cherrydale Avenue. A male victim was transported to ROH critical. A female is detained. This is ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/WxbWtOslXS — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 4, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Police also said that a woman was detained at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

