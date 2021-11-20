Man hurt in exchange of fire with troopers in Millsboro: state police

Delaware State Police exchanged fire with 31-year-old Michael Bartie of Long Neck on Friday night while responding to a report of domestic violence in the Pot-Nets Creekside development in Millsboro.

Police said they received a call from Bartie's girlfriend at about 8:25 p.m. She told the 911 operator that Bartie had locked himself in the bathroom with their 9-month-old and had been drinking alcohol since the afternoon, according to a news release Saturday. He also reportedly had a rifle and was putting on body armor.

The woman was able to exit her house.

State troopers attempted to negotiate with Bartie over the phone when they arrived at the 25000 block of Crab Alley East, but said he refused to come outside. At one point, Bartie threatened a "shootout," according to police.

Bartie exited the house about half an hour later, according to the news release, and shined a flashlight at the troopers before shooting at them. At least two shots were fired by Bartie, the release states. An officer from Troop 7 in Lewes fired back, hitting Bartie in the torso. Due to police policy, the trooper, whose name had not been released as of Saturday morning, has been put on administrative duty.

Police helicopter Trooper 2 then saw Bartie lying in the driveway next to a car. Officers said they found an .223-caliber assault rifle and a 9 mm handgun either in his possession or in the immediate vicinity.

Emergency services took him to the hospital, where he was admitted for non-life threatening injuries. He was charged with possession of a firearm while committing a felony and four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, according to the release.

The woman and child were unharmed.

Once Bartie is released from the hospital, he will be held by the Department of Correction with $600,000 cash bond.

